Lorry fire closes the A9 overnight

A lorry fire closed a major north road for more than seven hours

Two fire engines, a heavy rescue vehicle and water carrier were sent to the scene on the A9 near Daviot, Invernessshire when the alarm was raised at 1.07am.

Police Scotland said no one was injured in the incident.

Fire crews battled for hours to extinguish the blaze, leaving shortly before 7.30am.

The southbound carriageway was then re-opened but the northbound remained closed.

