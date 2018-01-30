Lionel Richie announces Perth concert as part of UK tour

Have your say

Superstar singer-songwriter Lionel Richie is to perform in Perth as part of his newly announced UK tour.

Richie, whose most popular hits include Hello, Dancing on the Ceiling and All Night Long, will perform at St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park on 3 June.

The Perth concert will be his only Scottish gig.

Richie said: “I’ve been missing the UK and can’t wait to make my long-awaited return and to see parts of the country I’ve never made it out to before.

“The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am.