Isle of Lewis rower’s attempt to cross Atlantic ended by storm

A Scottish rower attempting to cross the Atlantic has been rescued from his boat, after his cabin was swamped and his systems started to fail during heavy seas.

Niall Iain Macdonald, 44, was lifted from his boat, ALBA, more than a quarter of the way into his third attempt at the North Atlantic challenge in four years.

I am just happy to be alive, I haven’t really thought about anything else Niall Iain Macdonald

The Gaelic broadcaster from the Isle of Lewis was battered by severe weather during the night and forced to make a Mayday call before abandoning ship.

He was picked up from his liferaft this morning by a Dutch cargo ship, the DOLFIJNGRACHT. His boat, which has suffered extensive damage, has been abandoned at sea.

Mr Macdonald, was making his third attempt in four years at completing the feat,

The rescue comes just two days after the rowers main shore support, Leven Brown, celebrated the fact that Mr MacDonald had passed 871 miles of the challenge and said he was “making good time”.

In an email Mr Macdonald describes being hit side on, repeatedly, by waves.

He wrote: “I got knocked down again by a wave at around 0400GMT and I really thought she was going over this time. I kept getting hit hard on the beam through the night.

“She came back up but I saw that the wind generator had been badly damaged. I hit my head hard off the control panel too when the wave hit.

“On opening the hatch the boat pitched and water started to come over the lip of the hatch into the cabin. It caught me unawares and in that moment I got hit by a wave and the cabin was swamped substantially. I got shifted to the back of the cabin and more water came in as I tried to get myself sorted and back to the hatch.

“I continued to take a beating and the water seemed to be everywhere and so I decided to activate the EPIRB. The interior footwell was full of water and there was a couple of inches on the cabin floor where I sleep etc. In that circumstance, and with the damage to the wind generator, I felt that I had to.

“I then inflated the liferaft but kept it tied alongside without going aboard as I felt I would get blown away in the raft whereas the boat still had the sea anchor holding her position – though it didn’t seem to do a very good job of keeping the bow into the waves at all over that whole period of weather.”

He pressed the red emergency button on his VHF and issued a Mayday call. He spoke with the UK Coastguard on the sat phone who advised there were vessels around and they were being directed to his position.

Mr Macdonald added “As harrowing as the rescue was for me, the captain and crew of the DOLFIJNGRACHT did an amazing job getting me onboard in very difficult conditions. I am just happy to be alive, I haven’t really thought about anything else.

“The DOLFIJNGRACHT is en route to Canada and I will stay onboard until 19/06 when she reaches Escoumins, Montreal. I’m not sure what happens then, to be honest.”

After speaking to Mr Macdonald this afternoon, Mr Brown said: “He is ok but shaken up a bit. He is such a good character and I think this has been a bit of a trauma.” Mr Macdonald undertook the NY2SY challenge to raise awareness of mental health issues and to raise at least £100,000 for Scottish mental health charity SAMH.