Is this Scotland’s most unusual Airbnb?

Want to experience what it is like to live on an airship? Thanks to an Airbnb user it is possible to so in Scotland.

With picturesque views across the Sound of Mull towards Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, and out to sea, towards Ardnamurchan Point, Airship 2 offers seclusion in Drimnin on the west coast of the country.

The property is unlike anything else. An insulated aluminium pod with galley which features a queen-sized bed, kitchen, fireplace, shower, balcony and sitting area.

It is the perfect escape, with the property on a four acre site offering the freedom to walk and explore. The nearest store is eight miles away.

Airship 2 is rated five stars on Airbnb and has received rave reviews.

The most recent review said: “An amazing space to truly escape to.... bring whatever and whoever makes you happy and it’ll be a dream trip.”

Another offered: “The Airship002 is a wonderful and cosy place in an idyllic location. Great view overlooking the Sound of Mull and Tobermory! There are also some nice wee walks from the site. The location is very private.”

“The Airship is out of this world! It is the perfect space to enjoy the outstanding natural beauty and tranquility of the secluded corner of the Scottish Highlands - so open and light, yet cosy and comfortable. A joy to spend time,” read a review from October.

