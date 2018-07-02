Iona Community launches £500,000 appeal

The Iona Community has launched an appeal to raise £500,000 for an accommodation overhaul.

The Community welcomes around 1500 guests each year and has played a significant role in the island’s economy since it was established in 1938. A recent survey of the residential facilities revealed that, without some urgent repairs and long-term major investment, they would be unfit for purpose within seven years.

Reverend Kathy Galloway, joint leader of the Iona Community, said: “This project will ensure people from around the world can continue to share in the community’s life within the historic setting and beauty of Iona. We want to adapt the living areas to be accessible for wheelchair users and people with mobility issues. We also want to install a renewable energy heating system and winter proof the building so that we can extend our season to welcome more visitors and volunteers each year. At the moment, many rooms are too cold to use past October.”

The appeal has raised £3 million so far – another £500,000 is needed to meet the target. The Iona Abbey Capital project will deliver improved access, new bedrooms and fully accessible shower rooms and toilets, improved insulation and washing facilities.