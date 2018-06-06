Inverness care home served with improvement notice

Have your say

An Inverness care home has been ordered to make urgent improvements in its care of vulnerable residents.

The Care Inspectorate has served a formal improvement notice on Fairfield Care Home after an inspection raised serious concerns.

The notice lists three areas needing improvement.

Management was told to “ensure proper provision is made to meet residents’ physical, social, emotional and psychological needs in a way which respects their wishes and choices”.

The notice also said staff training needed to be improved and the health, safety and wellbeing of residents needed to be met in a manner which promotes their dignity.

A follow-up inspection will be carried out later this year on the private home, which can cater for 35 people.

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: “The care provided at this care home is not good enough.

“The improvement notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care experienced by residents improves quickly.

“We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently, we will not hesitate to take further action.

“Everyone in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights.

“Anyone with a concern can contact our helpline on 0345 600 9527.”