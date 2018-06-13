In pictures: Highland-born polar bear cub wrestles with traffic cone

These adorable pictures show the first polar bear born in the UK in 25 years struggling to get a traffic cone off of its head.

Hapless Hamish was caught out by amused onlookers as the bear wrestled with the bright red traffic cone.

The confused cub could only see red for around an hour at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie in the Badenoch and Strathspey area of the Highlands.

Hamish was born in December last year and named after 21,000 fans of the park selected the “strong Scottish name” in an online poll.

The bear, which was muddy from playing around on the ground, picked up the squashed cone in his paws and soon was running around aimlessly with it on his head.

He eventually managed to get the cone off his head and threw it back into the water in anger.

One surprised onlooker could bear-ly believe their eyes while on holiday in the Highlands when they saw the bizarre headgear for the cub.

Debbie Kelly, 41, an admin officer from Edinburgh sympathised with the bear because he’s still a baby.

She said: “It’s my favourite photo of Hamish. Daft polar bear. He did get it off his head and chucked it in the water afterwards.

“The park’s preservation is to try and reintroduce endangered species back into the wild as much as possible.

“The park has had positive feedback from the public in seeing Hamish as he is the first polar bear to be born in captivity in Scotland.

“It was very exciting to him. For us to watch it was very funny. He is still a baby and still learning too.”

