Historic 7ft claymore stolen from isle of Canna museum

The theft of a centuries old claymore sword from a museum on a Scottish island has sparked a nationwide police appeal.

Police Scotland said a 400-year-old broadsword was removed from Canna House on the Isle of Canna, one of the Small Isles. It is believed to have been taken sometime between Wednesday, June 6 and Saturday, June 9.

The claymore missing from the isle of Canna.

The 7ft sword - which dates back to the 17th century - is described as a two handled broadsword with a double edged blade, a wooden grip and a stamped fleur de lys.

The National Trust for Scotland have spoken of their “concern” over the lost relic. The organisation’s operations Manager for the Islands, Alan Rankin said:

“We are very concerned that this significant piece from Canna’s collection appears to have been stolen. It’s been an important part of the house’s rich and unique collection for decades.

“We are doing all we can to support the police with their enquiries and would urge anyone with any information to contact Mallaig Police Station.”

Police Scotland officer Constable Neil Davies said: “Incidents like this are extremely unusual in the Small Isles and I can assure people we are working to establish what has happened to the sword.

“We would like to speak to anybody with information which could help with our enquiries.

“There is no indication that entry was forced to the museum so anybody who was at Canna House over this period may have information which could assist us.”