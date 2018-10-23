Highlands named as one of the top regions to visit in 2019 by Lonely Planet

The Highlands and islands has been named as one of the top regions in the world to visit next year by a leading travel guide, which said better accommodation had made its rugged landscapes, whisky and seafood more accessible.

The area appears alongside Piedmont in Italy and the Catskills in the US in a list of ten hot destinations for tourists to explore in 2019, chosen by the travel bible Lonely Planet.

The guide said the Highlands and islands provide visitors with “a great introduction to one of the wildest, least inhabited and most scenic parts of Europe”.

Its travel experts said the region had been selected partly due to its food and drink, highlighting the opening of 20 new whisky distilleries in the past two years, with 20 more due to open by 2020.

They also said visiting the remote region has become “easier than ever” thanks to improvements in accommodation and other infrastructure, which may previously have discouraged some travellers.

The guide says there is now a good range of places to stay, from purpose-built camper van parking spots to designer cottages modelled on ancient buildings.

Listing a series of “unmissable experiences” for travellers, it recommends climbing the distinctive peak of Suilven in western Sutherland, which has recently had its footpath improved.

It also suggests sampling “sought after seafood” at restaurants such as the Kylesku Hotel in Sutherland, the Oyster Shed on Skye and the Scallop Shack on Lewis.

Finally, it recommends that tourists join a nature watching trip on land or sea, spotting red deer, golden eagles and otters as well as whales, dolphins and basking sharks.

“The wild landscapes of Scotland’s Highlands and islands offer the ultimate escape and visiting the region’s remote areas is now easier than ever thanks to impressive developments in accommodation,” said Tom Hall, Lonely Planet’s editorial director.

“This is a stunning area with so much to offer travellers, from its glorious natural landscape and rich history to enviable local food and drink.”

Malcolm Roughead, the chief executive of tourism agency VisitScotland, said he was “thrilled” but “not entirely surprised” to hear of the Highlands and islands’ inclusion on the list.

“This stunning part of Scotland punches well above its weight on the world stage, as a thriving holiday destination for people from both across the globe and the UK, as well as a popular location for film production companies looking for a beautiful backdrop for their next blockbuster,” he added.

However, he also warned it was “imperative” that the tourist industry did not become complacent and that it ensured that the changing demands of visitors were always being met.

Scottish airports and tourist attractions have enjoyed a rapid growth in visitors over the past few years, driven partly by an increase in Chinese visitors and internationally popular shows such as the Outlander television series.

The North Coast 500 scenic driving route has also proved successful, but the influx of tourists has also led to some concerns that the region is not equipped to handle so many people, with infrastructure having to be rapidly upgraded in order to cope.