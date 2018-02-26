‘Flat Earth’ campaigners rent shop in Inverness

Have your say

Flat Earthers have rented a shop in Inverness in a bid to promote the theory that the world is not round.

At the top of a message on the window of the property is a message that states ‘You’ve been lied to’

As part of the promotion, a number of questions have been posted on the window in an attempt to debunk the theory that the earth is round.

Other messages on the window include “We do not live on a spherical rock hurtling through a vacuum.”

READ MORE: You don’t need to build a rocket to prove the Earth isn’t flat – here’s the simple science

Inverness West councillor Alex Graham said that anything to boost occupancy of the several empty shops on Greig Street in Inverness should be welcomed.

He told STV: “I am not aware of this development myself.

“Personally, I do believe the Earth is round, but people are very much entitled to have a different view on that as long as debate is peaceful.

READ MORE: There’s nothing wrong in being ‘flat Earther’

“Unfortunately, Greig Street has had several empty shops recently and anything that helps boost the occupancy is to be welcomed.”