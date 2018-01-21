Five injured in car crash during drifting snow

Five people have been injured in a two-car crash as drifting snow causes hazardous conditions in the Highlands.

The A82 near to Glencoe Mountain Resort was closed while police dealt with the incident on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Six-mile tailbacks at Highland ski resorts ‘blocking gritters’

The snow gates at Glencoe have been closed as the weather has deteriorated with winds causing drifting snow and white-out conditions.

Police said that five people were hurt in the crash, however their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: Warning issued after ‘coldest night for 2 years’

Inspector Jen Valentine said: “We have officers at the scene of the collision and the weather conditions in the area are extremely poor.

“We have closed the A82 whilst we deal with the collision and get those injured off to hospital and I would ask that drivers avoid the area at this time.”

READ MORE: Watch two climbers rescued from ‘precarious position’ at Glencoe