More than two dozen firefighters are tackling a wildfire in the north of Scotland.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service first received calls about the blaze in the Ben Bhraggie area near Golspie shortly after midnight on Saturday.

It was a long and challenging shift for the firefighters. Picture: @Balintore_Fire

Several fire engines were sent out to the area, with some 27 firefighters trying to extinguish the flames, according to a force spokeswoman.