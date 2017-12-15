Crew battle elements overnight after vessel loses power near Lewis

Sea merchants battled the elements through the night after their vessel lost power near the Western Isles.

The five-strong crew of the MV Fame raised the alarm at about 5.30pm on Thursday, the Coastguard said, after an engine failure near the Isle of Lewis.

Despite battling strong gale-force winds and swells of up to eight metres, the sailors deployed both anchors to try and stop the vessel from grounding while waiting for assistance.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency search and rescue helicopter, based at Stornoway, and the RNLI Stornoway and Leverburgh lifeboats were sent to the scene.

A lifeboat stood by the ship overnight, but the crew did not want to leave their vessel and remained on board.

The helicopter was prepared to evacuate crew if needed, but the ship drifted clear of rocks.

Patrols of the area were also carried out by an emergency towing boat.

The coastguard’s ‘Ievoli Black’ established a tow early on Friday morning and plans are in place to bring the vessel to a place of safety.

HM Coastguard Commander Peter Davies said: ‘We are continuing to monitor the situation to avoid any risk to the remaining crew and damage to the vessel.

“The five crew currently on board and the RNLI all weather lifeboats have been battling bad weather conditions all night to keep the vessel from grounding and we have so far managed to stabilise the vessel from drifting further.

“The vessel is currently 6nm from the Isle of Harris and we just established a tow this morning so the vessel can be taken to a safe shelter away from the prevailing weather conditions.

“We will provide further updates as we receive them.”

There were no reports of any injuries.