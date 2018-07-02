Body of young girl discovered in woodland on Isle of Bute

Have your say

A body has been found in the search for a six-year-old girl on a Scottish island.

The child from Rothesay, Isle of Bute, was reported missing at 6.25am on Monday.

At about 9am, officers found the body of a young girl on the site of a former hotel.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 6.25am this morning, police were informed a six-year-old girl was missing in Rothesay.

“A search was undertaken to try and locate the child.

“At around 9am the body of a young female child was discovered in the grounds of an old hotel, Cames Hydro Hotel.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”

The spokeswoman added the child’s body was discovered in woodland, on the site of the former hotel, near to Ardbeg Road.