Body found in search for missing Stornoway teenager

Police have confirmed that a body has been found in the search for 17-year-old Hannah Mackenzie, who was reported missing in Stornoway, on the Isle of Lewis yesterday.

A huge search had been undertaken by Police, air support and HM Coastguard after Hannah was reported missing after being last seen around the Nicolson Institute high school in Stornoway.

There was particular focus on the area’s Castle Grounds as the search for Hannah, from Gravir, intensified.

Police confirmed this evening that a body had been found in the Castle Grounds and that Hannah’s family had been informed.

A Western Isles division statement said: “We can confirm that a body has been found in the castle grounds, Stornoway.

While formal identification has yet to take place, the family of missing person Hannah Mackenzie has been informed.”

Chief Inspector Ian Graham added: “Our thoughts at this difficult time are with all concerned.”