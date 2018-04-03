Body found in search for hillwalker missing since February

Have your say

The family of a missing hillwalker has been informed after a body was found in Wester Ross.

Stephen Mitchell set off on February 23 from close to the Strathcarron Hotel and intended to walk in the Bendronaig Lodge, Lurg Mhor and Bearneas areas.

The 57-year-old from Perthshire was reported missing when his return was overdue.

A body was found in the Strathcarron area by a member of the public on Monday.

Police Scotland said Mr Mitchell’s family has been informed, although formal identification has yet to take place.

Sergeant Bryan Chalmers said: “Police Scotland would like to thank the tireless efforts of Torridon, other mountain rescue teams and all the partner agencies involved in this protracted search.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Mitchell’s family at this sad time.”