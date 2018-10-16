Ben Nevis clean-up: Underwear and half a toilet seat among rubbish cleared off mountain

Have your say

It's one of Scotland's most iconic attractions. But the popularity of Ben Nevis comes at a cost, with visitors regularly dropping mountains of rubbish on the UK's highest peak.

In the latest clean up bid, volunteers collected nearly 375lb (170Kg) of items from the slopes - including part of a toilet, a military flare and underwear.

About 100,000 people reach the summit of the 4,112ft-high mountain each year.

Founder of the challenge, Rich Pyne, said: "If every person that went on Ben Nevis took down one piece of litter, the hill would be pristine in about 18 months. Just a thought."

The operation at the weekend was part of a project dubbed the Real3Peaks Challenge, which also involves cleaning up Snowdon in Wales and Scafell Pike in the Lake District.

Clean up events also take place on other peaks such as Bennachie in Aberdeenshire, Ben Macdui in the Cairngorms, Lochnagar in the Grampians and Ben Lomond.

The items collected from the slopes of Ben Nevis on Saturday filled 34 bin bags.

Other finds included poo bags, toilet role and wipes, plastic and glass bottles, cans, socks, t-shirts, cigarette ends, sweet wrappers, crisp packets, an umbrella, a sleeping bag and a beach shelter.

Mr Pyne said the rubbish haul was "quite a lot," especially because the hill is litter-picked regularly by trusts, charities, volunteers and hillwalkers.