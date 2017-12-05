Barra will get to keep RBS ATM, but branch closure going ahead

The Royal Bank of Scotland will keep an ATM on the Isle of Barra as they push ahead with closing the remote location’s only bank.

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has welcomed the decision by RBS to retain their branch’s ATM.

However, he re-iterated calls for the bank to reconsider the decision to close the branch.

RBS informed the MSP they were “committed to ensuring that there is 24-hour access to cash on Barra” and that they “will therefore be retaining the ATM when the branch closes”.

Mr Allan said: “This is a step in the right direction and I am thankful to RBS for taking onboard my concerns about the devastating impact that leaving Barra without an ATM would have.

“However, they are still pressing ahead with plans to close the only bank on the island. This is very disappointing news for both customers and particularly for staff who will now be worried about their future so close to Christmas.

“Many people are still dependent on face-to-face services and I cannot emphasis enough the serious difficulties this is going to cause people in Barra & Vatersay.

“I again call on RBS to reconsider their decision to close this branch.”

The branch on Barra is one of 62 being closed by RBS.

Unite Scotland has labelled the move “morally bankrupt”, saying RBS had reneged on its promises to keep branches in rural areas open and called on the Scottish Government to force the bank to change course.

