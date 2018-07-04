Alesha MacPhail murder: Bute residents told ‘stay vigilant’ as car is seized

Police are warning residents on the island of Bute to remain vigilant after confirming that they have seized a car as investigations continue into the murder of Alesha Macphail, six.

A Police Scotland statement late last night said that a murder investigation had been launched after the discovery of Alesha’s body near the grounds of a disused hotel on the island of Bute, where she was visiting relatives.

Alesha's body was discovered on Monday morning

It was confirmed today that officers had seized a car as they continued to hunt for Alesha’s killer.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland told the Sun: “We can confirm that several items have been recovered as part of our ongoing investigation including a motor vehicle.”

Alesha had gone missing from her grandparents’ home on Ardbeg road on Bute, in the early hours of Monday morning. Forensic officers were seen searching the home earlier this morning.

READ MORE: Alesha MacPhail; ‘That’s my daughter,’ mother discovers daughter’s death on Facebook

Tributes left to Alesha. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The alarm was quickly raised, and locals helped to search for the six-year-old, who was found around 9am in the grounds of a disused hotel, around 20 minutes from the home of Alesha’s grandparents.

The house where the youngster was staying remained closed off yesterday, as police were seen removing bags from the building.

Residents were told by officers to remain vigilant and ensure that their homes are secure amid fears that Alesha’s killer may still be at large on the island.

READ MORE: Death of Alesha Macphail treated as murder

Alesha Macphail, 6, and her mother Georgina Lochrane. Picture: Facebook

‘Horrendous act’

Chief Superintendent Hazel Hendren, Divisional Commander of Argyll and West Dunbartonshire said: ‘Every available resource from across Police Scotland is being made available to this major investigation. Our absolute priority is catching the person responsible for this horrendous act as quickly as possible.

READ MORE: Alesha MacPhail: ‘Tight-knit’ isle of Bute community shocked by death

‘I understand that there will be a high level of concern among people living in this close-knit community but I want to reassure people that everything possible is being done.

‘Incidents such as this are extremely rare but we are still in the early stages of this investigation and we would ask people to be vigilant about their children and also their household security.

‘Additional police officers and other resources have travelled to the island and high-visibility patrols have been stepped up, with these additional officers patrolling 24 hours a day.

‘If anyone has any concerns, or has any information, they can approach these officers. We also have an incident caravan situated on the island which is staffed 24 hours a day.”

Shocked and subdued

The atmosphere on the island, around 40 minutes by ferry from Wemyss Bay in Inverclyde, was said to be shocked and subdued, as rumours continue to swirl about the circumstances of the Primary 2 pupil’s death.

Det Supt Stuart Houston, from Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “I am still keen to speak to people who were involved in the search that was conducted just after 6am on Monday.

“I’m keen to find out who was there that has not engaged with the police yet, what areas they maybe searched and anything they may have seen or heard at the time.

“I am also now really keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Ardbeg Road from late on the Sunday evening, into the early hours of Monday morning.”

When asked if reports that Alesha could have sleep walked out of the home she shared with her grandparents, Det Supt Houston simply replied that detectives were ‘exploring a number of lines of inquiry.’

Asked if holidaymakers and local residents should be concerned about a potential killer on he loose, Det Supt Houston said they should take care and report anything suspicious.