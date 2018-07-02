Alesha Macphail: Girl,6, found dead on Isle of Bute

A body has been found in the search for a six-year-old girl on a Scottish island.

The child, named by police as Alesha Macphail from Rothesay, Isle of Bute, was reported missing at 6.25am on Monday.

Alesha MacPhail (6). Picture: Facebook

At about 9am, officers found the body of a young girl on the site of a former hotel. Alesha’s family had put out an appeal this morning when they discovered she had disappeared.

Grandmother Angela King wrote on Facebook alongside a picture of the child: “Alesha has gone missing from our house please help look for her”.

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation is underway after the body was discovered in woodland in Ardbeg Road on the Scottish isle. The death is being treated as unexplained.

Officers pledged to go door-to-door in an effort to find for any information which could assist in the case and will also speak to tourists arriving by ferry.

Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Teams said:

“This death of a 6 year old child has shocked the tight knit community of Rothesay and it is imperative that we find out what has happened.

“This investigation is at its very early stages however I am appealing for information in order to piece together Alesha’s last known movements.

“We know that once the alarm was raised about her being missing, there were a number of local people who assisted with the search.

Alesha King was reported missing on Monday. Picture: Facebook

“I would like to speak to anyone who was involved in that search who have not yet been spoken to by the police.

“This is to ensure that everyone that was in the vicinity of Ardbeg Road at the time is traced as they may have critical information which could assist with the investigation.

“I must reiterate that this death is still being treated as unexplained at this time, however I would like to reassure the public that this type of incident is rare.

“I understand that there are real concerns in the community however please be assured that a team of detectives are working on this investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading up to death of this young child.

Police cordon on Ardberg Road, Rothesay, on the Isle of Bute. Picture: SWNS

“Specially trained officers are supporting the family during this incredibly difficult time.”

“If anyone has any information please contact police with that information. You might think it is insignificant however please let us be the judge of that, and contact us immediately.”