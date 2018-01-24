Aircraft named after Manchester Arena victim Eilidh MacLeod

A plane has been named in honour of teenager Eilidh MacLeod who died in last year’s Manchester Arena terrorist attack.

Senior figures at Scottish airline Loganair have said the aircraft, a Twin Otter, will be called Spirit of Eilidh.

It flies on a service linking Barra, Tiree and Campbeltown with Glasgow, and is capable of landing on a beach on the island of Barra, which is where Eilidh was from.

Eilidh, 14, was among 22 people who died after an explosion tore through a pop concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May, 2017.

Around 120 other people were injured in the blast at an Ariana Grande concert. Eilidh’s friend, Laura MacIntyre, 15, also from Barra, was badly injured in the attack.

Terrorist Salman Abedi was named as the suicide bomber responsible for the explosion.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: “We are honoured that Eilidh’s parents have consented to allow us to name our Twin Otter after their daughter.

“We at Loganair hope that it may play a small part in ensuring that her spirit and presence endure long into the future.

“Every passenger on the aircraft will see the Spirit of Eilidh title as they board.”