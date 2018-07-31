You can travel from Scotland to Disneyland from only £129

Wowcher are offering an exciting bargain on a two-night stay near Disneyland Paris and return flights, for those travelling towards the end of this year and into 2019.

With dates available between November 2018 and February 2019, the deal starts from as little as £129 per person if you're travelling from Scotland.

The offer includes flights from Glasgow Airport and accommodation, with a two-night stay at the nearby Kyriad Hotel à Disneyland Paris, where you can relax in a spacious double or twin room with everything you might need for a comfortable break.

While the deal does not include park entry, there is also an opportunity to upgrade the package to include a one-day, two-park ticket to both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park from £69 per head.

And of course, you could always make the most of everything the French capital has to offer while you're there.

Grab it while you can

To make the most of this brilliant offer for Disney fans, you'll have to act quickly - it expires at 11:59pm tomorrow (Wednesday 1 August).

As is often the case with cut price deals, availability is limited, with the £129 deal only applying to the following dates:

Nov 2018 - 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 25, 26, 27

Dec 2018 - 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18

Jan 2019 - 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30, 31

Feb 2019 - 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 18, 19, 25, 26, 27, 28

There are more dates available beyond that at slightly higher prices. To view the full list of dates head to Wowcher.

For full details on prices, terms and conditions visit wowcher.co.uk