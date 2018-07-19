You can now fly directly from Glasgow to Iceland at budget prices

Budget airline Jet2 have announced new flights from Glasgow to Reykjavik in Iceland.

Flights to the popular Nordic destination are due to take off in February and March 2019.

Making it easier to explore the world

Along with Glasgow International Airport, flights will also be available from Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Newcastle, allowing travellers to reach the popular country for an affordable price.

Tourists can also choose to book their flight only, or add on a three night midweek, or four night weekend package holiday option.

How much will it cost?

Flight-only deals will start at £169 return.

City break packages start at £579, and will be available for a £60 per person deposit.

If holidaymakers book the package option, they can include a guided Northern Lights tour, as well as flights with 22 kilogram bag allowance and a choice of three or four star hotels in Reykjavik.

Trips to the Blue Lagoon and Golden Circle can also be added for an additional cost.

The ultimate city break

"Iceland is a destination that is rapidly growing in popularity thanks to its abundance of natural wonders, such as the Northern Lights, Golden Circle and the Blue Lagoon," said Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet.com and Jet2holidays.

"As well as geothermal spas, geysers, natural parks and the incredible Aurora Borealis, Iceland also offers the ultimate city break destination in stylish Reykjavik, which is the world's northernmost capital.

"This programme of dedicated trips to Iceland gives our customers even more choice for winter 2019."