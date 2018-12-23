Woman threatened by robber with syringe in Glasgow

A man threatened a woman with a syringe before trying to snatch her bag in a botched robbery outside a pharmacy in Glasgow.

Around 9.10am on Saturday morning, a 49 year old woman was approached by a man brandishing a syringe as she came out of a chemist on Shettleston Road opposite Etive Street.

He tried to grab her bag but after a struggle, let go and made off along Shettleston Road towards the city centre.

The woman, although shaken by the incident, was not injured.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 4 in height, between 25 to 30 years of age, dark hair, skinny build and a gaunt, pale complexion. He was wearing a dark shiny jacket and black tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Constable James Clark, Community Investigation Unit, Greater Glasgow Police Division, said:

“Thankfully the lady was not injured but to be confronted by a man with a syringe was frightening for her to experience.

“We are currently checking CCTV in the area but hope that there may be people who saw what happened or indeed passing motorists who may have dash-cam footage that will assist the enquiry.

“We believe the man may have been hanging about the shops for a while before he threatened the woman so if you saw someone matching the description or any information, then please contact the Community Investigation Unit at Govan Police Office via 101. Please quote reference number 1604 of the 22 December 2018. Alternatively, details can be passed in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”