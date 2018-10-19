Woman dies in garden in Glasgow’s West End

A woman has died after being found seriously injured in a garden in Glasgow’s West End

Officers were called to the scene just after 6.30am this morning a property in Novar Drive, Hyndland.

Emergency services attended and a woman was found seriously injured in the garden of the property.

Despite efforts to save her, the 36-year-old died at the scene shortly after.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened. However, it is not believed to be suspicious.”

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.