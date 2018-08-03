Watch Glasgow protesters barricade entrance to Home Office in asylum row

Have your say

Protesters blocked the entrance to the Home Office in Glasgow in support of two men currently on hunger strike.

Members of the Scottish Afghan Society held a protest at noon in support of Mirwais Ahmadzai and Rahman Shah who are currently on hunger strike against the “inhumane treatment” from the Home Office.

Protestest forced the entrance gate shut. Picture: John Devlin

The main gate to the building was pulled off its hinges as demonstrators barricaded the entrance to prevent police entering. At least one arrest was been made.

READ MORE: Glasgow council leader looking at ways to supersede UK law to help asylum seekers

Mr Ahmadzai said: “We are here on behalf of all asylum seekers. We want justice for all asylum seekers.”

On the weekend it was revealed Serco, the firm providing accommodation for asylum seekers, plans to start changing the locks for those refused refugee status.

Two refugees have began a hunger strike outside the Home Office base in Glasgow. Picture; John Devlin/TSPL

READ MORE: Second day of hunger strike as criticism of Glasgow evictions grows

More to follow.