Victoria’s Secret given go-ahead for first flagship store in Scotland

The popular American brand is set to open its doors in Glasgow

The lingerie giant, which also sells perfumes and beauty products, has been given the green light by Glasgow City Council to open their first high street store in Scotland in the former H&M site on Buchanan Street.

Currently there is a small concession in Glasgow Airport, which sells a limited line of the brand’s products.

Planning permission was sought in July last year, and granted this week meaning work is expected to start soon.

As well as being known for its lingerie, Victoria’s Secret is also famous for its Angels - brand ambassador models who walk the catwalk each year to reveal the brand’s new products.

