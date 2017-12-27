US Air Force plane makes emergency landing at Prestwick

Have your say

A US Air Force jet was forced to make an emergency landing at Glasgow Prestwick airport.

The Boeing KC-135, which is used to refuel other military aircraft mid-flight, declared an emergency around 8am this morning.

The large aircraft was 26,202 ft above sea level, between the isles of Jura and Mull, when it signalled for assistance.

The details of the emergency are unknown.

The plane landed in Prestwick safely around 08:30am.

