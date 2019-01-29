Urgent track repairs causes disruption between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour street

A track defect with a set of switches and crossings on the approach to Glasgow Central is causing disruption to services between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street.

According to Network Rail the fault needs urgent repair, a spokeperson for the company said: “This means we need to make the difficult decision to cancel services in both directions between Glasgow Central – Ayrshire, Inverclyde and Paisley Canal from around 2130.

“This will allow Network Rail’s team enough time to carry out the work before the start of service.

“The replacement switch is on the way to site as we speak from a storage area, it’s due to arrive at Network Rail’s depot near Glasgow Central at 2000, it’ll then be moved by the team to the area it’s required, to allow work to begin at 2200. Our Integrated Control team are working on the revised plan for this evening’s services, and we’ll issue this as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding if you travel on these routes. Network Rail will work hard to repair this fault overnight.”

ScotRail confirmed that they will operate replacement transport on the affected routes to make sure passengers can still get where they need to be.