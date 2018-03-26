UK’s tallest indoor slide comes to Glasgow for Easter

Have your say

Just in time for the Easter break a shopping centre in Glasgow will open the UK’s tallest indoor slide.

The modern-day version of a helter skelter is 16 metres high and will be on show at Climbzone, intu Braehead from Wednesday 28 March.

For those not ready (or too young) to take on Soar there’s also a smaller six metres high version to try.

The helix helter skelter is the brainchild of Climbzone director, Neil Mackay, who was inspired by a slide exhibition, at the Tate Modern Art Gallery, in London.

Neil said: “I wanted to offer a quick, cheap and fun activity that would appeal to kids, teenagers and adults alike and a slide ticks all the boxes.

“So I designed the biggest slide I could fit in the building. The stainless steel structure is stunning and I hope it will have universal appeal.”