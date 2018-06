Have your say

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash involving a car and a coach near Loch Lomond.

Emergency services were called to the A82 near Arden at around 2.10pm on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said two people who had been in the car were seriously injured.

Officers are at the scene and the route has been closed northbound between Tarbet and Arden.

Diversions have been put in place.