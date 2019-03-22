Two injured and families evacuated after explosion at block of flats in Glasgow

Have your say

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following an explosion at a block of flats in Glasgow.

Twenty-three people were evacuated from the building in Kennedar Drive as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police and emergency services attended the scene.

Police and other emergency services were called to the scene in the Govan area at around 7.05am on Friday.

One man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, while a woman was taken to the nearby Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Twenty-three people from the block of flats were evacuated as a precaution and emergency services remain at the scene.”

Investigations are under way to establish what caused the blast.

Gas engineers have gone to the scene.

Bradley Barlow, spokesman for gas distribution company SGN, said: “Following reports of an explosion in Kennedar Drive in Glasgow, our engineers joined the emergency services on site earlier this morning.

“While it is too early to speculate as to what has happened, we have made the situation safe and we’ll work closely with the emergency services to help identify the cause.”