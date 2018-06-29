TRNSMT revellers set to enjoy scorching temperatures as the festival kicks off today

Scotland’s biggest music festival starts today with performances by the Stereophonics and James Bay

Around 140,000 fans are expected in Glasgow over the first weekend of TRNSMT, now in its second year after taking over from T in the Park as Scotland’s big summer music event.

As final preparations got under way at Glasgow Green, revellers were advised to stock up on sunscreen and drink plenty of water ahead of what is expected to be another day of sizzling temperatures.

Friday will also see Jessie J perform, along with Kodaline and The Script, while Saturday’s line-up includes Wolf Alice, Courteeners and a headline performance by Liam Gallagher.

Miles Kane, Interpol and the Arctic Monkeys will play the festival on Sunday, among others.

The following weekend will see performances from Queen + Adam Lambert, Texas, Jessie Ware and The Killers.

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones said: “Happy to be headlining the Friday and getting another chance to play in front of the beautiful, always up for it, Scottish crowds!”

Miles Kane said: “It’s been too long since I’ve been on stage - I cannot wait to get up and perform a high energy set with a couple of new bangers thrown in. Bring it on!”

Geoff Ellis of organisers DF Concerts said: “With this amazing summer weather we have right now, it’s important that fans keep hydrated on the days leading up to and during TRNSMT and put plenty of sun cream on throughout the festival so they can enjoy TRNSMT this weekend.”

Police Scotland said there would be an increased officer presence at the festival.

Chief Superintendent John McKenzie said: “It is important to stress there is no specific intelligence to suggest any threat to this festival, but given the current threat level of ‘severe’ our officers will be on site throughout the weekend.

“Our advice remains the same - be alert but not alarmed and enjoy the festivals.”

