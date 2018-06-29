TRNSMT 2018: Fans express anger over half price tickets

Scottish music fans have expressed their anger at tickets for TRNSMT being sold for less than half price on a discount website – before the Glasgow festival even opens

One-day tickets for Friday 6 July, which will be headlined by Queen + Adam Lambert, are being sold by deals site ItIsOn for just £32.50, despite originally costing £70.85. “

The situation means latecomers can save 54 per cent on the cost of a ticket, with those who paid full price months ago missing out on the saving. Full price tickets are still being sold on the official TRNSMT website.

According to the ItIsOn site more than 3,300 people have already taken advantage of the deal, which went live on Thursday morning – more than 24 hours before the festival opened.

Fans going on 6 July can also expect to see bands including Texas, The Darkness, Alabama 3 and The Temperance Movement on the main stage. The festival in Glasgow Green is now in its second year and has expanded to include five full days of music over two weekends.

TRNSMT revellers set to enjoy scorching temperatures as the festival kicks off today



Around 140,000 fans are expected in Glasgow over the first weekend of TRNSMT, now in its second year after taking over from T in the Park as Scotland’s biggest summer music event. Welsh band Stereophonics are headlining the opening night on Friday, with other headliners including Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher and The Killers. Reacting to the ItIsOn deal on Twitter, music fans who had already bought their tickets for 6 July expressed their anger. Addressing organisers, Lynsey Weir wrote: “Now that you are selling Queen tickets for £32.50 via ItIsOn, will you be refunding anything to those that paid double that months ago?” Another festival goer described the decision as “absolutely disgusting”, saying he had bought full price tickets for the show three days before the ItIsOn deal went live.

Peter Oakes Tweeted sarcastically that he was “delighted to be getting ma drawers ripped aff me” after paying more than £70 for a ticket. Ahead of the opening of the festival, fans were advised to stock up on sunscreen and drink plenty of water ahead of what is expected to be another day of high temperatures. TRNSMT and the festival organisers DF Concerts have been contacted for comment.



This story originally appeared on the inews.