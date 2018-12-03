Trio in hospital over Glasgow attacks by masked men

Three men needed hospital treatment after they were attacked by masked men armed with blades in separate incidents that police believe are linked.

One man remains in hospital after he suffered serious injuries, with police treating the attack as attempted murder.

Detectives believe the assaults were targeted. They are appealing for information about the incidents, which took place in north Glasgow over the weekend.

The first incident happened around 8:25pm on Friday when a 38-year-old man was attacked by four masked men armed with bladed weapons outside 168 Dykemuir Street.

He was seriously injured and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and released after treatment.

Police said the men had arrived at the scene in a silver/grey van. A white-coloured car is also believed to have been involved in the incident and was seen travelling from Dykemuir Street in the direction of James Nisbet Street.

On Saturday, a 53-year-old man was attacked and seriously injured by three masked men with bladed weapons at Red Road around 12:45pm.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and released after treatment.

In the third incident, a 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was attacked by three masked men with bladed weapons within a property in Queenslie Street around 4:30pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to numerous injuries. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Police are treating the attack as attempted murder.

Witnesses describe a dark-coloured hatchback-style car, possibly a Ford Focus or Volkswagon Golf, which may have been involved and was seen driving away from the scene toward Hogganfield Street in Glasgow.

Two men were seen entering the car. The first is described as 5ft 3in to 5ft 4in, of skinny build and wearing dark clothing with the hood up.

The second is described as 5ft 3in to 5ft 4in, of skinny build, and wearing a grey jacket with the hood up.

At around 7:50pm on Sunday police were called to a report of a car on fire on Gilbertfield Street in Glasgow.

The car was extensively damaged, but is believed to be a silver coloured Ford Focus that may have been used in the earlier incident in Queenslie Street.

Police are appealing for information.

Detective Inspector Bradley said: “We believe that the incidents are linked and the attacks on the three men were targeted.

“This type of mindless violence will not be tolerated and a dedicated team of officers are working to establish the full circumstances and trace the individuals responsible.

“We need the support of people in the north of Glasgow to find answers, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed any of the incidents detailed above to come forward.

“If you were in or around the areas of Dykemuir Street, Red Road, Queenslie Street or Gilbertfield Street at the time of the various incidents please get in touch.

“Perhaps you heard a disturbance or noticed cars being driven erratically - even the slightest detail could be important to our investigation.”

They would also like to hear from any motorists with dashcams who were in the area at the relevant time.