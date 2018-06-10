Travel disruption as line to Dalmuir remains closed after flooding

Extensive damage caused by flooding has ensured that a train line in West Dunbartonshire will remain closed today causing further travel disruption in the Glasgow area.

ScotRail today confirmed that a “flood damaged wall” had fallen onto track at Dalmuir and that they had been hopeful it could be dealt with quickly, however they now believe that it will continue to be closed for the rest of the day.

Posting on Twitter, ScotRail said: “There’s a significant amount of debris to be cleared before it can be inspected, repaired and re-opened - which we will to do as soon as possible.”

The issue will affect services through Yoker.