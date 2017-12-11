Train disruption at Glasgow Central ‘expected until 7pm’

Have your say

Scotrail have tweeted to inform passengers that they can expect delays on services from Glasgow Central until 7pm tonight.

It is understood a broken down train is causing a number of issues after breaking down this morning.

There have been a number of delays as a result with works underway to restore services.

According to their social media posts, train services between Gourock and Glasgow Central will be cancelled.

Train services between Lanark and Glasgow Central may be delayed or terminated at Motherwell.

Scotrail had stated this morning that disruption was expected to last until 2pm, however, the work has since been pushed back to 7pm.

A broken down train at Glasgow Central was blocking a number of routes to/from the High Level station.

Scotrail are encouraging passengers to plan their travel if possible and use alternative routes.