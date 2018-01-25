Three teens bailed after alleged knife attack on school boy

Three teenagers have appeared in court charged over an attack outside a school.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital after the incident in Ryehill Road, Barmulloch, at around 11.35am on Wednesday.

Two boys aged 16 and one aged 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Prosectors claim the trio punched and kicked the boy on the head and body and struck him on the body with a knife.

They each made no plea and were released on bail.

The case has been committed for further examination.