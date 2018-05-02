Thousands to march in pro-independence rally in Glasgow

Thousands of campaigners are expected to take part in a pro-independence rally this weekend, promising to ‘bring Glasgow to a standstill’.

Supporters of Scottish independence will gather in the west end of the city on Saturday, May 5 for the annual All Under One Banner (AUOB) event, which is open to “everyone who desires an independent nation”.

Thousands are expected to take part in the pro-indy rally in Glasgow. Picture: John Devlin

They will gather in Kelvingrove Park before departing at 11.30am along Kelvin Way and Gibson Street in the direction of George Square.

Last year’s event attracted around 17,000 marchers and organisers are hopeful of doubling that figure.

“Glasgow city centre will be brought to a standstill as our independence march traverses through en route to George Square,” an AUOB member said on the event’s fundraising page. The 2017 march - hailed as the largest pro-independence event of its kind - was held the weekend before the snap general election which saw the SNP lose 21 seats.