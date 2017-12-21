Thieves rob foodbank near Glasgow just days before Christmas

Have your say

Thieves have broken into a Lanarkshire foodbank and stolen food and other essential items just days before Christmas.

Police are searching for the offenders, who raided the Coatbridge Community Foodbank overnight.

The break-in at the Coat Bank Street office was reported at 9:30am today.

The foodbank was trashed during the raid.

Goods stolen had been destined for needy families over the festive period.

Police have launched an investigation and issued a plea on social media for more information.

The foodbank said in a statement: “It’s with great sadness and devastation that our Coatbridge Community Foodbank was broke into last night and trashed.

“Coatbridge Foodbank at this time helps so many families, particularly in the lead up to Christmas. We are heartbroken, but will pull together as a team.

“At this moment the repairs are being estimated into the thousands. Despite this, the foodbank will be open as normal tomorrow to ensure nobody goes hungry at Christmas.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that around 9.30am today police received a report of items having been stolen from a foodbank in Coatbridge.

“Some of the items have been recovered and inquiries are ongoing.”

READ MORE: Cameron House fire: Hotel closed indefinitely