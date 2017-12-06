The Killers to headline final day of TRNSMT festival

The Killers will headline the final day of Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival next year.

The popular American band are the latest big name to be announced by the organisers, and will perform on Sunday 8 July.

They will be joined by Scottish band Franz Ferdinand and Chvrches who have also been announced to play on the final day of the festival which has been split over two weekends.

Stereophonics, The Script, James Bay, Kodaline, Jessie J, Liam Gallagher and Courteeners will all perform as part of the festival which has stepped into the void left by T in the Park.

However, next year’s music extravaganza will take place over five days. The first weekend runs from 29 June until 1 July and then on 6 July and 8 July.

The inaugural TRNSMT attracted around 120,000 to Glasgow to see the likes of Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

