Teenager injured in Holytown blade attack

A teenager was targeted with a blade in a “brazen” attack in broad daylight which saw him suffer slashing injuries

The 18-year-old was walking with a male friend between Sunnyside Avenue and Main Street in Holytown, North Lanarkshire at about 10.45am on Sunday when the incident happened.

A man driving a black VW Golf got out of the car, ran up the lane and attacked him with a large bladed weapon.

He then ran back to the vehicle, which was parked at the end of the lane on Sunnyside Avenue.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital, where he was treated for upper body injuries and has since been released.

Detective Constable Lindsey McIntyre, of Wishaw CID, said: “Whilst a motive for this attack has still to be established, one line of enquiry is that the injured man was the intended target of the attack, however, even if that is the case, this was a brazen attack in the middle of a Sunday morning.”

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 11ins, of medium to stocky build, with wiry dark ginger or dark brown hair, wearing a light-coloured hooded top, dark tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Those with information are asked to to contact Wishaw CID via 101, quoting incident number 1771/01/07/18 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

