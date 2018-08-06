Technical fault grounds flight between Glasgow and Belfast

Have your say

An engine was shut down following a “technical fault” on a Flybe flight between Glasgow and Belfast, the airline said.

The plane landed safely at George Best Belfast City Airport, where it was met by emergency services.

It was carrying 69 passengers, a spokeswoman for Flybe said.

She added: “Flybe can confirm that the above flight landed safely at George Best Belfast City Airport following a technical fault that resulted in the captain electing to shut down the number one engine as a safety precaution.

“The pilot followed all required procedures and the aircraft landed safely without further incident.”

She said all passengers disembarked as normal when the aircraft arrived on stand.

“The safety of its passengers and crew is the airline’s number one priority and the airline apologises for any inconvenience experienced,” she added.

