Small Business Saturday tour supports Glasgow firms

Glasgow has hosted Small Business Saturday UK, the national campaign to promote small firms, which brought local companies and entrepreneurs together for discussion and mentoring this week.

As part of the campaign, which also stopped in Perth, Inverclyde and Kilmarnock, local enterprises could sign up for free mentoring from software firm Xero’s network of small business accountants to receive tips on starting and expanding companies.

Businesses were also invited to participate in Facebook Live interviews to share their stories with a national audience.

The campaign bus will travel 3,000 miles across the UK, visiting 30 locations in 25 days, in the build-up to Small Business Saturday on 1 December.

Director Michelle Ovens said: “Small businesses often go above and beyond without making any fuss, so it’s great to have an opportunity to highlight the work they and give local business leaders an opportunity to learn from each other’s experiences.

“We hope this will help them to continue to thrive in today’s changing business landscape.”