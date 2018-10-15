‘Sheer luck’ bystanders not injured during Glasgow shooting

Detectives probing the attempted murder of a man in a targeted shooting have said it is down to sheer luck that no innocent bystanders were injured during the incident.

Officers have also moved to reassure locals in the Shettleston area of Glasgow over the inquiry after finding a number of people were unwilling to co-operate with police, possibly over fears about retribution.

Two masked gunmen forced their way into a flat in Wellshot Road on Saturday evening, where they gunned down a 42-year-old man inside the property.

The pair fled in a small dark car following the attack at around 8.10pm, which police have described as a “despicable act of violence”.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

The man was initially in a critical condition but staff now say he is in a serious but stable state.

Police have been checking CCTV and speaking to local residents to try to identify who was responsible for the shooting.

It has been reported that the latest incident was linked to a shooting in nearby Cuthelton Terrace last month, but detectives said they are not in a position to link the two events at this stage.

