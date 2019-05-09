Set building begins on Govan Docks for Steven Spielberg’s new movie 1917
A new movie from Steven Spielberg and Skyfall director Sam Mendes set to be filmed in Scotland has begun building sets at the Govan Docks, the Scotsman can exclusively reveal.
It seems the film crews and set designers are already on site ahead of the main shoot. Main Picture: Steven Spielberg (PA)
1. The crews arrive
Set designers appear to have begun working at the Govan Graving Docks.
John Devlin
2. Work begins at the Govan Graving Docks
Set crews begin work to transform parts of the Govan Graving Docks.
3. The set will be erected east of the 'Pump House'
Crews beginning with clearing bushes to create space for the set.
4. The production will have the site for 10 weeks
Though there are reported to be only four days of shooting for the new film there.
