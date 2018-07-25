Serial Clydebank domestic abuser jailed for nine years

A man who subjected several partners to “horrific” abuse has been jailed for nine years.

Kevin Adair, 32, from Clydebank was found guilty of a catalogue of sexual and violent offences against five former partners in the Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and Glasgow areas last month.

He was today sentenced to nine years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh and faces a further six under supervision when released, Police Scotland said.

Detectives thanked Adair’s victims for their bravery in testifying against him.

Detective Sergeant Iain Renfrew, from the Domestic Abuse Taskforce (West), said: “Kevin Adair is an extremely dangerous individual who poses a real threat to women.

“He subjected five former partners to horrific abuse and it is only as a result of their bravery that he is finally facing the consequences of his actions.

“I would like to thank the victims for coming forward and helping us unravel the true extent of Adair’s crimes and helping us ensure he is not free to harm other women.

“Adair may have thought he was untouchable and that none of his victims would ever have the courage to speak out, but he was very wrong.

“With the support of our specialist officers in the Domestic Abuse Taskforce and other services, they stood up and testified against him in court and helped bring us to today’s conclusion.

“I would urge anyone suffering domestic abuse, or who may have concerns about a friend or family member, to contact Police Scotland via 101 and we will do everything in our power to bring perpetrators to justice.”