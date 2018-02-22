Scottish Wedding Show returns to Glasgow

To mark the start of the Year of the Young Person and celebrate the return of The Scottish Wedding Show’, a ‘mini’ bride and groom walked hand-in-hand into Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow.

Playing on show’s recent introduction of children into the Catwalk Fashion Show, the ‘mini’ bride and groom were dressed top to toe in their finest wedding attire ahead of the show’s return to the SEC, Glasgow this weekend (24-25 February 2018), in partnership with David’s Bridal.

Brand new to the February 2018 show is a dedicated Hair and Beauty Zone, where brides will be able to trial new looks in preparation for the big day.

With up to 300 of the UK’s leading wedding suppliers in attendance, visitors can expect exclusive offers and discounts.

The Scottish Wedding Show is ideal for wedding planning – from stunning gowns and extravagant wedding cakes, to stylish photographers and custom-made wedding stationery, everything is covered.

Take one of over 700 seats at the dazzling Catwalk Fashion Shows, with performances three times a day to display Scotland’s largest bridal collection. Brides, grooms, bridesmaids, flower girls and even mothers will all find looks to tempt them, and help them on their way to picking ‘the one’.

The Live Band Showcase allows visitors to watch leading performers in action as they search for their ideal musical accompaniment, all while enjoying live entertainment throughout the day.

For those who want to embrace nature and opt for an outdoor wedding, is the ‘Field of Dreams’ area. Whether it’s an outdoor ceremony or reception under the stars, the experts are on hand to offer words of wisdom and inspire with everything from floral garlands and rustic lanterns, to mini prosecco vans and twinkling lights.

The day wouldn’t be complete without some early wedding celebrations – hot-foot it to the Cocktail Bar and pop open a bottle of bubbly. For a ‘FROW’ catwalk experience, upgraded VIP tickets are available with fast-track entry, a complimentary glass of bubbly, money-off vouchers for the Cocktail Bar and access to the luxurious VIP lounge.*

