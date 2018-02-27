Scottish private school teacher jailed for making his own child porn

A teacher from one of Scotland’s top private schools was jailed today for making films of child sexual abuse.

Craig Wood pleaded guilty to three charges of involvement with indecent images of children.

Wood was a Mathematics teacher at the £11,000-per-year Hutchesons’ Grammar School, in Glasgow, when he was caught with nearly 1,000 indecent images of girls aged between nine and 15.

But he has lost his job and faces being struck off as a teacher after being caught with 959 indecent images.

The videos Wood made, some which last as long as two hours, saw him exposing himself to girls the same age as the ones he taught, and those girls exposing themselves to him.

Wood, who also used to work at Renfrewshire Council-run school Paisley Grammar, convinced the girls to expose themselves to him during webcam chats.

When he returned to the dock at Paisley Sheriff Court today he was jailed and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

He was also condemned by the judge who sentenced him, who said he’d used his position as a teacher to his advantage as he carried out the abuse of the children.