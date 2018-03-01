Scottish football star drives home locals stuck out in the snow

Have your say

Some heroes wear capes - others wear claret and amber.

Charles Dunne's Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Due to his team’s postponed fixture with Aberdeen in the Ladbrokes Premiership, Motherwell’s Charles Dunne was given the afternoon off to do as he pleased.

Instead of putting his feet up and watching TV or playing Fifa, the 25-year-old decided to drive around the town offering lifts to local residents walking about in the snow.

The centre-back posted the highlights of his good deed to his Instagram story, showing at least three pedestrians getting into Dunne’s vehicle.

The club’s chief operating officer Alan Burrows tweeted: “What a man Charles Dunne is! Just seen his Instagram stories! #LanarkshireSuperhero”

